|
|
SHARMAN
Russell Leonard
passed away peacefully in Ashmore Nursing home on the 21st December 2019, aged 83. Loving husband to Val and dearest dad to Tina, Karen, Donna, Mark and Clare and a wonderful Grandad and Great-Grandad. The funeral service will be held on Monday 20th January 2020 at 11.00am, St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made to Botesdale Health Centre or Ashmore Nursing Home and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020