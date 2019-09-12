|
|
PAWSEY
Ruth Rosemary (Rose) Passed away peacefully on the 29th August 2019 at Pinford End Nursing Home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved mum, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service takes place at All Saints Church (Bury St Edmunds) followed by a private burial on Thursday 19th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019