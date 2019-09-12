Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Ruth Rosemary (Rose) Passed away peacefully on the 29th August 2019 at Pinford End Nursing Home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved mum, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service takes place at All Saints Church (Bury St Edmunds) followed by a private burial on Thursday 19th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
