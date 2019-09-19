|
SPARKE
Ruth Peacefully passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on the 14th September, aged 94 years. A loving wife to the late Hibby, also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruth's family would like to express their thanks to Manson House and the West Suffolk Hospital for their care. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 3rd of October at 12.30pm. No black attire and no flowers, but donations if desired to Manson House Amenities Fund or East Anglian Children's Hospice may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019