SIMS
Sheela peacefully passed away at home on the 21st December. A loving daughter to the late Tom and Barbara. A much loved mum to Asa and Sam, cherished grandmother to Barney, also a devoted sister to Pat, Barry and the late Moira, a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday 25th of January at 12.00noon. As Sheela wasn't the biggest lover of flowers, in lieu of this donations are to St Nicholas Hospice Care and may be made online at https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/21-12-2019-sheela-gillian-sims/ or sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel. 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020