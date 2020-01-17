Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00
St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church
Bury St Edmunds
SIMS

Sheela peacefully passed away at home on the 21st December. A loving daughter to the late Tom and Barbara. A much loved mum to Asa and Sam, cherished grandmother to Barney, also a devoted sister to Pat, Barry and the late Moira, a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday 25th of January at 12.00noon. As Sheela wasn't the biggest lover of flowers, in lieu of this donations are to St Nicholas Hospice Care and may be made online at https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/21-12-2019-sheela-gillian-sims/ or sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel. 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -