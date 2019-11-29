|
MALLETT Shelia Majorie (nee Dallison)
Loving and loved wife of Christopher and mother of Rachel, Christopher (deceased) and Rebecca on 19th November 2019. The funeral service will take place at St. Remigius' Church, Hethersett, at 12.30pm on Friday 13th December 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers to favour Parkinson's UK and the Alzheimer's Society may be given online at www.ivanfisher.co.uk or sent care of Ivan Fisher Independent Funeral Home, Norton House, 17 Park Drive, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3EN.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019