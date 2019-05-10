|
Denney
Shirley Ann
Peacefully on 2nd May at her home in Hockwold aged 83 years. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium (St. Edmunds Chapel)
on Wednesday 15th May at 11:00am. Bright coloured clothing requested. No flowers please, but donations if desired in memory of Shirley for My WiSH (Rainbow Ward) and St. Nicholas Hospice may be left following the service or sent c/o L. Fulcher, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019