SPANGLER
Shirley
Of Lakenheath, peacefully in hospital on 23rd July 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved mum of Marcus, Theresa and Adam and loving nanny to Alex, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private family funeral is being held on 14th August. Flowers welcome or donations if desired for NSPCC may be made online at www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020