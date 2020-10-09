|
FINCHAM
Soula of Mildenhall, passed peacefully away at Mildenhall Lodge Care Home on Wednesday 30th September 2020, aged 91 years. "Safe in the arms of Jesus." A dearly loved wife of the late Gerald, much loved Mum to George & Wendy, Paul & Wendy & Gerald. Grandma to Maria, Julie, Matthew, Hannah & Geraldene; and Great-Grandma to Callum, Tyler & Flora. Burial to take place at Beck Row Methodist Church on Monday 12th October at 11.00am (all welcome, social distancing to apply). This will be followed by a family thanksgiving service at King's Church, Mildenhall. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020