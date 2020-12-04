Home

DUMICAN Stan passed away peacefully on 25th November 2020, aged 79. Loving Husband to Maria, Father to Simon and John and much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held on 16th December 2020 at St Anne's Chapel, Montana Care Home, Great Barton at 11.30am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made via L Fulcher Funeral Directors, Bury St Edmunds. Tel: 01284 754049 for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020
