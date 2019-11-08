Home

HAWKINS

Stephen suddenly at home on 21st October, with Louise by his side. Taken too soon. The most loved and special father of Tom, Harriet and William (Bill). An amazing friend to all who knew him. A truly gifted man. Funeral Service to be held at Aldeby Church on Wednesday 20th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Medicins Sans Frontieres and Globals Make Some Noise c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 22 Hungate, Beccles, Suffolk, NR34 9TT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019
