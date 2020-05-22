|
RAISON Stephen George
passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 14th May 2020 after a short illness, bravely fought. Beloved Husband of the late Vera, dear Dad to David, Brother to Mary, John and Fred. He will be sadly missed by all family, friends and all who knew him. Graveside funeral at Cockfield Cemetery at 11.00am on the 1st June 2020. Family flowers only, donations if desired in memory of Stephen for The Suffolk Horse Society c/o W A Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, Lavenham.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020