RUDDOCK
Stephen Raymond
Suddenly passed away at his own home on Saturday 26th September 2020 aged 60 years old. Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Law and friend to many. His humour and wit will be greatly missed. Funeral service at Great Whelnetham Church on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 2:30 by invitation only. The funeral congregation will leave Raynsford Road at 1:45pm travelling to the Church via the village hall car park, if you would like to pay your final respects to Stephen, please bring your everyday car, classic car, or classic tractor to the village hall car park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Second Chance Stroke Club Fundraiser to Armstrongs Independent Funeral Services, 43 St Andrew's Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020