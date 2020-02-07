|
BAKER
Susan Diane
nee Swann
passed away peacefullyat home with her family by her side on 16th January 2020. Beautiful Wife of Keith, amazing Mum to Andrew and Shelley. Loving Nan to Kieran, Charlotte and Max. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 14th February at 1pm followed by a family burial. Please wear bright clothing and red ties if possible. Family flowers only but if desired donations to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH, Tel. 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020