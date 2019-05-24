|
|
NORTON
Susan
Of Brandon, on 7th May suddenly at her home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan, much loved mum of Helen and Wendy loving nan of Amber and Rosa and sister of Paul. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service at
St Peter's Church, Brandon, on Wednesday 29th May at 2.30pm followed by interment at Brandon Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for The British Heart Foundation may be made at the service, online via
www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW Tel 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019