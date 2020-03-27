Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Fenn & Parker Funeral Directors
37 North Street
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 1RD
01787 389187
Service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Syliva STANFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Syliva STANFORD

Notice Condolences

Syliva STANFORD Notice
STANFORD

Sylvia

Passed away at Catchpole Court on 13th March 2020, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late Leslie and dear sister of Gordon, will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a brief service and committal at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on 6th April at 12:30pm. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Sylvia for The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK may be sent to Brown, Fenn and Parker, 37 North Street, Sudbury CO10 1RD
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -