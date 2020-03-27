|
|
STANFORD
Sylvia
Passed away at Catchpole Court on 13th March 2020, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late Leslie and dear sister of Gordon, will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a brief service and committal at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on 6th April at 12:30pm. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Sylvia for The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK may be sent to Brown, Fenn and Parker, 37 North Street, Sudbury CO10 1RD
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 27, 2020