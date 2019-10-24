|
ASHTON
Sylvia Ann
of Bury St. Edmunds, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 9th October 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved mum, grandmother and sister, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 31st October at 12.00noon. No flowers by request please, but if desired, donations, made payable to R. J. Pepper Donation Account (to be equally divided between Age UK and Shelter) may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 1 Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019