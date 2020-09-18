|
BURNARD
Sylvia Joan
of Mildenhall passed away peacefully on Friday 11th September 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum, Nannie & Great Nannie, sadly missed but always with us. Funeral service at St Mary's Church Mildenhall on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at 11:00am followed by interment. Social distancing will apply. Family flowers only please but donations to
The Macmillan Unit West Suffolk Hospital (Cheques payable to My Wish Charity) c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors 16 North Terrace Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 18, 2020