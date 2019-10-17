|
Sylvia passed away peacefully at home on the 13th October 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum to Sandra and the late Linda, mother-in-law to Julian and beloved nanny to Emily and Thomas. Also a great friend to Dot. Funeral Service takes place on Friday 25th October at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019