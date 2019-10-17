Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
15:00
West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel
Sylvia passed away peacefully at home on the 13th October 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum to Sandra and the late Linda, mother-in-law to Julian and beloved nanny to Emily and Thomas. Also a great friend to Dot. Funeral Service takes place on Friday 25th October at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
