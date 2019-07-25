|
HUBBARD
Sylvia
Of Newmarket, passed peacefully away at her home on Wednesday 17th July 2019, aged 85 years. A beloved wife to the late Ted. Much loved mother of Mandy and Tina and dear Grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) Bury St Edmunds on Monday 29th July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be made payable to 'Rehab 77' (Lewin Stroke & Rehabilitation Unit Addenbrookes Hospital) and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 25, 2019