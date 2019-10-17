|
|
KING
Sylvia Florence
Passed away peacefully at home 7th October 2019. Dearly loved wife to the late Les for 64 years, much loved Mum to Mike and Sue, and mother in law to Sue and Bub; also a loved Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Great-Great Grandma. Funeral service for both Les and Sylvia takes place at St Edmunds Chapel - West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 1st November at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019