Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
14:30
Diss Cemetery
Sylvia LINCOLN

Notice

Sylvia LINCOLN Notice
LINCOLN

Sylvia Hilda (née Rush)

It is with great sadness that the family of Sylvia announces her peaceful passing at home on Saturday 6th June 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Roy, amazing mother to Daniel and Naomi and adored nanna to Talia - she will be greatly missed. Due to current restrictions a graveside service will take place at Diss Cemetery on Friday 26th June 2020 at 2.30pm, but we ask friends to line the cemetery entrance and central walkway. No flowers, but we welcome donations in Sylvia's memory for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice who helped Sylvia and the family over recent weeks. These may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss,

Norfolk, IP224JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on June 12, 2020
