PONTING
Sylvia
Passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 12th May 2019, aged 77 years.Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mother to Stephen and Debbie, mother-in-law to Hannah and Andrew and a much loved nannie and great grandma. Funeral Service to
take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 7th June at 10:00am. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, for the Alzheimers Society may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth,
IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019