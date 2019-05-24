Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Sylvia PONTING

Notice Condolences

Sylvia PONTING Notice
PONTING
Sylvia
Passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 12th May 2019, aged 77 years.Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mother to Stephen and Debbie, mother-in-law to Hannah and Andrew and a much loved nannie and great grandma. Funeral Service to
take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 7th June at 10:00am. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, for the Alzheimers Society may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth,
IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019
