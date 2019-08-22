|
SQUARES
Sylvia May
Of Mildenhall, passed away peacefully at Mildenhall Lodge on
Thursday 8th August 2019 aged 95 years. Much loved and devoted wife of the late Fred, dearly loved mum of Geoff, Carolyn, Susan, James, Valerie and Janet and a dear nan, great-nan and great-great-nan who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 3 rd September at 2.00pm. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to R. J. Pepper Donation Account (to be equally divided between Dementia UK and Mildenhall Lodge)may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 1, Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019