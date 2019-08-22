Home

R J Pepper & Son Mildenhall)
1 Manor Court
Mildenhall, Suffolk, Suffolk IP28 7EH
01638 715 172
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
St. Edmunds Chapel
Resources
SQUARES

Sylvia May

Of Mildenhall, passed away peacefully at Mildenhall Lodge on

Thursday 8th August 2019 aged 95 years. Much loved and devoted wife of the late Fred, dearly loved mum of Geoff, Carolyn, Susan, James, Valerie and Janet and a dear nan, great-nan and great-great-nan who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 3 rd September at 2.00pm. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to R. J. Pepper Donation Account (to be equally divided between Dementia UK and Mildenhall Lodge)may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 1, Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
