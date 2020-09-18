Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
HAYNES

Ted

a dear Husband, Father and Grandfather. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 5th September 2020 aged 87 years. Due to current restriction Ted's Funeral will be private but will take place on Friday 2nd October at the West Suffolk Crematorium. His ashes will be Interred at St Mays Church Troston at a later date. No flowers please. Donations to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 18, 2020
