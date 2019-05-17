Home

BUTCHER
Terence George
Sadly passed away at
West Suffolk Hospital on Wednesday 8th May. Loving husband to Dot. Dearly loved Dad to Duncan, Andrew and the late Simon. Father-in-law to Claire and Gaynor. Devoted Grandad to Ginny, Kelsey, Niall, Emily and Kya. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral to take place on Wednesday 29th May at 3.00pm at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Casual dress is requested please. Family flowers only please, any donations to My WiSH Charity may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019
