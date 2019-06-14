|
|
Passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on Monday 10th June. Beloved husband to Teresa, dad to Emma, Paul, Clark & Becky. Grandad to Cheyenne and Marcia, brother to Georgina, brother-in-law to Grenville and uncle to Sarah and Janet. Funeral Service takes place at the St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 2.00pm. Please wear colourful clothing by request of the family. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be gift aided online to www.funeralhelp.co.uk for My WiSH Charity - F5, Medical Ward and East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 14, 2019