Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
15:00
Breckland Crematorium
Terence John (Terry) SAPEY

After an illness bravely borne Terry passed away on Saturday 25th July 2020 aged 73 years. Greatly loved by Sandra, he will be sadly missed. Service at Breckland Crematorium on Friday 7th August at 3.00pm. Please feel free to attend the service and come back to celebrate with me afterwards (shielding, masks a must). Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Breckland Funeralcare 25 Norwich Road, Watton, IP25 6DA Tel:01953 881229.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2020
