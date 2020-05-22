Home

Terence PETTIT

Terence PETTIT Notice
PETTIT

Terence 'Terry'

passed peacefully away at Pinford End Nursing Home, on Thursday 14th May 2020, aged 84 years, after fighting several illnesses. Devoted husband to Yvonne and much loved Dad of Steven, Denise and Shaun. A dear Father in Law and a wonderful Grandad to his 7 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family, friends and neighbours. Private cremation to take place. Donations in aid of The Royal British Legion, may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020
