CLANCY
Terrence Charles
'Terry'
Passed away peacefully on the 2nd September 2019, aged 77. A loving husband to Averil, father to Leigh and Rachael and grandfather to Nathan and Sam. The funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund Chapel) on Friday the 20th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Botesdale Health Centre. Any persons unable to attend the Crematorium service are welcome to come to the Walsham Sports and Social Club at 2.00pm to celebrate his life.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019