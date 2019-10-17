Home

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00
St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Passed away peacefully at Cornwallis Court Nursing Home on 8th October 2019 aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Pam. Much loved father of Julie, Pauline, Jane and Steve, a loving father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and foster parent. Funeral service to take place on Friday 25th October at the St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired, are to be made by cheque payable to Cancer Research UK, then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St. Edmunds Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
