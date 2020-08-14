|
|
BUNNAGE
Terry William Passed away peacefully at home on 29th July 2020 with his family around him. Loving Husband of Helen and Master to his beloved Dogs. Private Funeral by invitation only due to Covid-19 regulations. Funeral service to take place, Monday 17th August 2020 at 10.30am, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Nicholas Hospice or The Dogs Trust may be sent to AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227 or may be made direct to the chosen charity.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020