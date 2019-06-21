Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Thetford)
30 Bury Road
Thetford, Norfolk IP24 3DE
01842 752197
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry KITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry KITE

Notice Condolences

Terry KITE Notice
KITE
Terry
Originally of Lakenheath where he was the local postman, Passed away peacefully at Ford Place nursing home, Thetford on 2nd June 2019 aged 55 years. Dearly loved Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 28th June at 12.30pm. All Welcome, family flowers only please. For any enquiries please contact Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE Tel: 01842 752197.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.