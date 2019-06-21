|
|
KITE
Terry
Originally of Lakenheath where he was the local postman, Passed away peacefully at Ford Place nursing home, Thetford on 2nd June 2019 aged 55 years. Dearly loved Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 28th June at 12.30pm. All Welcome, family flowers only please. For any enquiries please contact Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE Tel: 01842 752197.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019