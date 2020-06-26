|
SAVAGE Tom
aged 82 years, peacefully passed away at home on 19th June 2020. Loving husband to the late Joyce, beloved dad to Tina and Tracey, Grandad to Hayley, Danny, Amy, Jacob, Luke, Lee and Lewis and Great-Grandad to Erica, Tyler, Lola, Evelyn, Amelia and Eli. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 8th July 2020. Immediate family only under the current circumstances. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020