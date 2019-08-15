|
|
COLLINS
Tony
Passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice on 7th August 2019, aged 59 years. Beloved husband of Pip and a much loved brother, father and grandfather. Funeral Service takes place on Friday 23rd August at the St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque payable to 'St Nicholas Hospice' then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019