Passed away peacefully on 8th April 2020 at Davers Court, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Jenny, much loved Dad of Simon, Anna, Lorna and Rob; grandad to Leonie and Kartik, Adam, Dan, Sandy, Kitty and Wilfrid. Well respected and loved by all, he will be sadly missed. Private funeral, Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020