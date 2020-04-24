Home

Tony GOUGH

Tony GOUGH Notice
GOUGH

Tony

Passed away peacefully on 8th April 2020 at Davers Court, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Jenny, much loved Dad of Simon, Anna, Lorna and Rob; grandad to Leonie and Kartik, Adam, Dan, Sandy, Kitty and Wilfrid. Well respected and loved by all, he will be sadly missed. Private funeral, Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020
