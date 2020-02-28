|
DENNINGTON
Trevor
on 15th February 2020 aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Jackie, loving dad of Stephen, Paul and the late Mark, father in law of Currie, special grandbump of Cleo and Eleanor, dear brother of Kelvin, brother in law of Sheila and a much loved uncle of Alison, Andy and their families. Funeral service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel, on Monday 9th March 2020 at 2.30pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Trevor for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020