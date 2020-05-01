Home

Peacefully passed away on 15th April 2020 aged 72 years. Much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. 'A bright light will now be shining somewhere else, but will always be remembered with love.' Private family funeral is taking place on Wednesday 6th May. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to The Lewy Body Society. For further details please contact Hyde Chambers Funeral Home, 5B Kings Road, Bury St. Edmunds IP33 3DJ Tel: 01284 769200
Published in Bury Free Press on May 1, 2020
