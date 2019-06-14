Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Trevor Stanley Hall RAYSON

Passed away peacefully on the 4th June 2019 at Pinford End Nursing Home, aged 74 years. Beloved husband to Christine, much loved dad to Dale, Karen and Nicola, also a dearly loved grandad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at Thomas a Becket Church, Gt Whelnetham on Thursday 27th June at 12.00noon. The family request you to wear colourful clothing to the service. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to Lewy Body Dementia may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 14, 2019
