WISEMAN
Trevor William
passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 4th July 2020. Deeply loved and missed husband of Laura, father of Jonathon and Jason, father-in-law of Nicky, fun grandad to Fleur, Oli, Luke and Rob, much loved brother of Mick and uncle to Paul and Wendy, friend of Dange, Andy, Colin and many others. A private funeral service to take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 10, 2020