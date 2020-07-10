Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor WISEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor WISEMAN

Notice Condolences

Trevor WISEMAN Notice
WISEMAN

Trevor William

passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 4th July 2020. Deeply loved and missed husband of Laura, father of Jonathon and Jason, father-in-law of Nicky, fun grandad to Fleur, Oli, Luke and Rob, much loved brother of Mick and uncle to Paul and Wendy, friend of Dange, Andy, Colin and many others. A private funeral service to take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -