BEDFORD
Trixie
of Lakenheath, on 14th November 2019, aged 95 years. A dearly loved Wife, Mum, Grandma and Great-Grandma, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service in the Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations to Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or contact Mark Skinner Funeral Services on 01842 810534 for alternative options.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019