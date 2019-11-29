Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:30
Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Trixie BEDFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trixie BEDFORD

Notice Condolences

Trixie BEDFORD Notice
BEDFORD

Trixie

of Lakenheath, on 14th November 2019, aged 95 years. A dearly loved Wife, Mum, Grandma and Great-Grandma, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service in the Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations to Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or contact Mark Skinner Funeral Services on 01842 810534 for alternative options.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -