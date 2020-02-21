|
BUTCHER Valerie 'Val'
of Mildenhall, passed away at Mabbs Hall Care Home on Friday 14th February 2020, aged 85 years. A dearly loved wife of Eddie and a much loved Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 4th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020