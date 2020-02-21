Home

G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201

Valerie BUTCHER

Notice Condolences

Valerie BUTCHER Notice
BUTCHER Valerie 'Val'

of Mildenhall, passed away at Mabbs Hall Care Home on Friday 14th February 2020, aged 85 years. A dearly loved wife of Eddie and a much loved Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 4th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020
