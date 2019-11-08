|
CROSS
Valerie Ann (nee Cook)
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness on 24th October 2019, aged 73 years. She will be greatly missed by her husband David, daughters Julie, Sue and Lynn and grandchildren Ash, Dan, Evie and Grace. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11:30am in the Abbey Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019