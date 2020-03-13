|
|
HOWLING
Valerie
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 3rd March 2020 aged 65 years. Devoted wife to Trevor, loving mum to Jonathon and Emma, Thomas and Kelly and beloved nanny to Kasper and Alexis. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral will be held on Thursday 26th March 2020 at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund Chapel) at 1pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son 1 High Street, Ixworth Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020