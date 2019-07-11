Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Sadly passed away on Monday 1st July 2019, aged 83 years. Wife of Peter, beloved mother of Rebecca and Victoria, and precious grandma of Josiah, Amelia and Henry. Life will never be the same without her but we will treasure every memory. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Funeral Service takes place at St Peters Church on Thursday 25th July at 2.00pm, followed by interment. Mourners, please feel free to wear a splash of colour with your funeral attire to celebrate Valerie's life. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Parkinson's UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 11, 2019
