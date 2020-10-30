Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
14:00
Bradfield St Clare Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie OFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie OFFORD

Notice Condolences

Valerie OFFORD Notice
OFFORD

Valerie passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 18th October 2020 aged 71 years. Beloved wife to her late husband Derek (Sherbert), loving mum to Maxine and Steven, mother-in-law to David and Karen, devoted Nannie to Jessica, George, Lucy and Harry. Funeral service on Friday 6th November 2020 at Bradfield St Clare Church at 2.00pm but unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions attendance is by invitation only. Family Flowers only please, donations gratefully received for Bradfield St Clare Church, c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -