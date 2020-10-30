|
|
OFFORD
Valerie passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 18th October 2020 aged 71 years. Beloved wife to her late husband Derek (Sherbert), loving mum to Maxine and Steven, mother-in-law to David and Karen, devoted Nannie to Jessica, George, Lucy and Harry. Funeral service on Friday 6th November 2020 at Bradfield St Clare Church at 2.00pm but unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions attendance is by invitation only. Family Flowers only please, donations gratefully received for Bradfield St Clare Church, c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020