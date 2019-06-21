|
STUART ST CLAIR
Valerie June
'Val'
Passed away peacefully at the The Beeches Care Home in Ixworth on 14th June 2019, aged 89. Much loved and greatly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral will be held on Friday 5th July at West Suffolk Crematorium ( Abbey Chapel) at 10.30am followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Marys Church, Ixworth at 12.30pm. All welcome to both. In line with Val's wishes bright clothing to be worn and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to East Anglian Air Ambulance or The Beeches Care Home and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019