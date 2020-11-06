Home

W A Deacon Funeral Services
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Service
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
LAFLIN Vanessa Joy

sadly passed away at home on 22nd October 2020, aged 66 years. A much loved Wife to Geoffrey, Mum to Sophie and Robert, Daughter to Dorothy and a special friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private service will be held with family and close friends on 16th November at 11.30am, at West Suffolk Crematorium. Due to the current circumstances this will be invitation only, however a live stream link of the service will be available via W. A Deacon Funeral Services website: www.deaconfuneral.co.uk. Donations, if desired, in memory of Vanessa to Cancer Research UK, may be sent care of W. A Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, Lavenham, CO10 9PY.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 6, 2020
