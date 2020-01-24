|
BLAND Vera Miriam of Drinkstone. Passed away peacefully at St Peters House on 16th January 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Raymond. Mum to Christine, Vanessa, Sue and Jane. Nanny to Melanie, Ben, Tom, Josh, Sam and Holly, Great Nanny to Bethany and Millie. Will be hugely missed. Funeral taking place at All Saints Church, Drinkstone on Friday 7th February 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK and/or Sue Ryder c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020