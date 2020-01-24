Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
14:00
All Saints Church
Drinkstone
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera BLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera BLAND

Notice Condolences

Vera BLAND Notice
BLAND Vera Miriam of Drinkstone. Passed away peacefully at St Peters House on 16th January 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Raymond. Mum to Christine, Vanessa, Sue and Jane. Nanny to Melanie, Ben, Tom, Josh, Sam and Holly, Great Nanny to Bethany and Millie. Will be hugely missed. Funeral taking place at All Saints Church, Drinkstone on Friday 7th February 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK and/or Sue Ryder c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -