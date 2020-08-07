|
|
MOSS
Vera
died peacefully at Chilton Meadows Nursing Home on 19th July 2020, aged 100 years. Wife of the late Richard, mum to Susan, Richard and the late Ian, mother-in-law to Carol and the late Hugh, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions the funeral is by invitation only. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired made payable to 'Chilton Meadow Home Fund' for Gainsborough House, may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 7, 2020